A new Motorola phone teased to launch at the MWC 2017

After HMD Global, it's time for Chinese smartphone vendor, Lenovo to sent out the media invites for the MWC 2017 event on 26 February. However, the interesting part is there won't be any Lenovo phone launching, instead the company is announcing a Motorola phone, according to the media event.

Lenovo, after acquiring Motorola a couple of years of ago released the first Lenovo Moto phone in May 2016 and they are the Moto G (4th Gen) series. That said, recently a new Moto phone has surfaced online, which is supposed to be the Moto G (5th Generation). Press renders for the same have surfaced online, a couple of days ago.

It's highly impossible for Lenovo and Motorola to launch a flagship Moto phone at the MWC 2017 because they will be unveiled later this year at the Computex. There' some possibility that Lenovo might announce some new modules for the 2016 Moto Z family as the company is slated to launch 12 new modular accessories to the phones.

