Acer and HP launch two laptops with Windows 10 S: Price, features and more

Microsoft recently announced an interesting product the Surface Laptop running Windows 10 S. While Microsoft speaks highly of the new Surface-branded laptop, now Acer and HP have also just unveiled their first notebook variants running on Windows 10 S.

As such HP has introduced the ProBook x360 eEducation Edition while Acer has introduced the TravelMate Spin B1. However, these laptops were launched much earlier and while there is no change in terms of hardware, the laptops have been equipped with new software. Further, it seems both the companies have cut down the price as well.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

HP ProBook x360 Education Edition Talking about the HP ProBook x360 Education Edition, this laptop has been designed with schools and students in mind. The laptop comes with 11.6-inch (1336x768 pixels) display. It is powered by an Intel Celeron processor, is equipped with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. As per the company, the new ProBook x360 Education Edition military grade build to withstand accidental spills and drops by kids. Further, the laptop features a 360-degree hinge which allows the laptop to be rotated completely into a tablet or used for other aspects. The laptop comes equipped with a dual camera system where one camera is embedded into the keyboard to let users take video in tablet mode as well. HP ProBook x360 Education Edition has two USB 3.1 ports, one USB Type-C ports, one HDMI 1.4b port, one AC power connector, and one 3.5mm audio jack. Acer TravelMate Spin B1 Coming to Acer TravelMate Spin B1, it is a convertible laptop and has a similar 11.6-inch (1920x1080 pixels) display like the HP ProBook. The laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron processor, has 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. This laptop also features a 360-degree hinge It further comes with a stylus as well. Connectivity options include a dual-band 802.11ac 2~CHECK~2 MIMO Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, a GbE port, and USB ports. It also comes with a webcam, an SD card reader, a touchpad, and a spill-resistant keyboard. Pricing and Availability HP ProBook x360 Education Edition Windows 10 S version is priced at $299 (approximately Rs. 19,200) and is already available for purchase in select stores. As for Acer TravelMate Spin B1, the Windows 10 S variant of this laptop is priced at $299 (approximately Rs. 19,200). This laptop is available in select retail stores and online stores in the U.S.