After Redmi 4A, Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime will go on sale today

On Thursday, the Redmi 4A's first sale happened on Amazon India and the device created a record by selling 250,000 units in just four minutes. Today, the Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime smartphones will be available for sale.

Like the Redmi 4A, these phones are also available via Amazon India and the sale will debut at 12PM. From the Amazon banner, it clear that the phones will be available for sale every Friday at 12PM. There is no need to register to buy these phones on Amazon. Just click the 'notify me' alert that is on the website if you are interested in buying the Redmi 3S and 3S Prime priced at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 8999.

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale sets a new record

Notably, the only differences between these two Xiaomi phones is that the Redmi 3S is cheaper than the Prime variant by Rs. 2,000. The expensive model has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and there is higher 3GB RAM and increased storage of 32GB.

Specs wise, both the smartphones boast of a 5-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display and employ a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. The Redmi 3S has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage while the Redmi 3S Prime has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity. There is expandable storage support up to 128GB in both these phones via the Hybrid Dual SIM feature.

Also Read: Xiaomi to launch Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime successors in India soon

The camera department comprises of a 13MP main snapper at the rear and a 5MP front-facing camera. The other aspects include 4G VoLTE and a 4100mAh battery that can render impressive battery life even with intense usage.