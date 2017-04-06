After Samsung Galaxy S8, the company has reportedly started working on S9

The South Korean giant is already in headlines after the announcement of Galaxy S8. When people are still embracing the features of new smartphone S8, it looks like Samsung does not want to give any break.

Now, they are working towards another flagship phone Galaxy S9. Yes, it is another biggest news for Samsung admirers. If you are not happy with S8, you can wait for its successor S9. Though the name is not confirmed yet, few reports say that the company has already started with the development of fundamental parts of Galaxy S9 such as display screen.

A source was quoted with this saying, "Since late last month, a display team for the S9 has started the development work with aims to supply samples from mid-April. About a month after the display, other key parts such as modules are expected to be developed in phases."

It clearly gives us an idea that the display team for the upcoming device has begun with this development work last month. This early development is mainly because of the improvement in the quality control process especially after the Galaxy note tragedy which took place last year.

Now it is too early to speculate the features of S9. But few reports say that this new phone may come with two different variants having 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch display like its predecessors. Other than this, no information are available right now. Even to confirm this display size, we have to wait for some more time until the rumors and leaks start flowing online.

