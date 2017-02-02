After Xiaomi, HTC now plans to skip MWC 2017

Mobile World Congress 2017 is the next big thing for the tech giants out there. At MWC every year, the smartphone manufacturers occupy the limelight and launch a wide range of devices. However, 2017 being an exception, the major tech giants like Xiaomi plan to skip MWC 2017.

We had earlier talked about Xiaomi bypassing the MWC to take place later this month. Following the tech experts, is HTC, who now declares to skip the Mobile World Conference this year. So, this means, all the rumors about HTC unveiling the upcoming HTC 11 isn't true. With this, the smartphone vendor is expected to delay the launch of the upcoming HTC 11 to April.

So, why is HTC skipping the MWC 2017? It is because of the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset, which is due in April. Similar is the case for Xiaomi as well, who will also apparently skip the smartphone trading fair this year because of the Snapdragon 835 chipset.

SEE ALSO: Moto G5 first stock will go on sale by mid-March, launch set for MWC 2017

Backing the statement, the HTC President of Smartphones and Connected devices in an interview with TBreak asserts that the company is on the forefront of the latest technology, especially when it comes to the newest CPU. This clearly signifies that HTC 11 is being delayed because of the upcoming Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Furthermore, he added, that once that they acquire the CPUs that they wanted, HTC will release its newest iteration based on the latest processor. This assures the fact that HTC 11 will be powered by the latest upcoming Snapdragon 835 chipset. So the question here arises when will HTC finally unveil the most awaited HTC 11?

The probable launch date of the upcoming smartphone is set for the second quarter of the year, sometime around April this year. In terms of the specs of the HTC 11, and if the rumors are to be trusted upon, the smartphone will sport a 5.5-inch display screen and is expected to run on Android 7.0 Nougat.

SEE ALSO: Huawei Honor 8 Lite launched and up for pre-orders, sale commences on Feb 17

On the other hand, as per the camera set up with concerned, HTC 11 will come packed with a 12MP rear camera, along with an 8MP selfie shooter, backed by a 3,700 mAh battery. For more updates on the upcoming HTC 11, stay tuned to GizBot.