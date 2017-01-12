Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Airlines ban remains despite rumors

After innumerable Galaxy Note 7 battery explosion incidents, various airlines across the globe had put a ban on the device onboard. However, the fresh rumors suggest that airlines will no longer warn passengers about carrying Galaxy Note 7 onboard. Well, contradicting all the rumors flying around the internet, we say that this might not happen anytime soon.

Ensuring users safety, the South Korean giant had put a halt on Note 7 manufacturing and warned the customers to return all the Note 7 devices to Samsung. The smartphone vendor recently announced that they have successfully recalled around 96% of the handsets as of now. Based on the announcement, predictions were such that the airlines will remove the ban put on carrying Note 7 onboard.

Well, this might not happen anytime soon because it's just today that we had received a message from an international airline about the terms and conditions of boarding, and to our surprise, it clearly stated to not carry the Galaxy Note 7 onboard. The message read - "Samsung Galaxy Note 7 are NOT allowed anywhere onboard." This clearly indicates that although Samsung had recalled most of the Note 7 devices, the terror that battery explosion fiasco disseminated pertains even now.

SEE ALSO: Samsung To Reveal Galaxy Note 7 Explosion Result



Further on the Note 7 fiasco, the South Korean giant is expected to unveil the reason behind Note 7 catching fire very soon. About the device ban onboard, well, we aren't sure whether airlines will remove the Note 7 ban or not in the days ahead, but as of now, Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is strictly prohibited to be carried onboard.