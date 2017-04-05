Airtel offers maximum connectivity on most routes: RailYatri

According to the Online portal and mobile app RailYatri, India's largest telecom service provider, Bharti Airtel has the maximum connectivity on most routes followed by Vodafone and Idea.

"An Indian on an average uses 4-5 apps during long train journeys. Internet connectivity along the rail routes has thus become important to ensure a pleasant experience for today's travelers. With the Network Coverage feature, passengers now know what to expect along their train route. Armed with this information, they can make their calls or take decisions like downloading a movie or book for later consumption," said Manish Rathi, CEO and co-founder, RailYatri.in.

The company has also released a chart that shows Airtel has 71 percent network coverage en route Delhi to Kolkata, followed by Vodafone India's 58 percent

SEE ALSO: Lenovo announces new Data Centre Partner Programme for Asia Pacific

The chart shows mobile connectivity on Mumbai-Chennai and Mumbai-Bangalore routes stand at 58 percent, while users are expected to get 74 percent connectivity on Delhi-Mumbai route. Other train routes and their connectivity include Mumbai-Kolkata at 63 percent, Delhi-Chennai at 73 percent and Chennai-Kolkata at 70 percent.

"The mobile phone invariably becomes the biggest entertainment and knowledge source for passengers. However, one is never sure what to expect in terms of mobile network connectivity along the train route," the company said in a statement.

Among the major connection between metros Delhi - Howrah (Kolkata) route scores the highest at 88 percent network coverage through the route. Compare this with Mumbai-Bangalore with 58 percent coverage.

"While stations are getting high-speed WiFi connection, the RailYatri data showed fluctuating mobile connectivity on long train routes. While at some routes the network connectivity ranges as high as 70-88%, at other places they could go as low as 20 percent, depending on the network providers available on that route. The RailYatri data also captures the coverage by individual provider between stations. This awareness is definitely empowering the train traveler to make right choices at the right time," feels Rathi.

The new app displays the mobile network coverage for any train. So, travelers can check & compare the mobile connectivity across different routes.