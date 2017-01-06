Alcatel A3 XL with 6-inch Display and 4G LTE Announced at CES 2017

At the CES 2017, we saw numerous devices getting launched across various categories. Among the companies those were present at the CES, Alcatel is one and they have announced the Alcatel A3 XL smartphone.

Going by the company's statement, the Alcatel A3 XL will be released in markets including Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa in the first quarter of this year. The Alcatel A3 XL carries a price tag of $200 (approx. Rs. 13,550).

Talking of the specifications, the Alcatel A3 XL, as the name suggests, is bestowed with a gigantic 6-inch display, but the resolution is kind of too low at HD 1280 x 720 pixels, which will result in a low pixel density of 244 pixels per inch. In the hardware front, the Alcatel smartphone is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8725B processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and Mali-T720 graphics unit.

Storage wise, the Alcatel smartphone features 8GB of internal memory capacity, which can be expanded further up to 32GB using a micro SD card. The imaging department comprises of an 8MP main snapper at its back with LED flash and a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter also with LED flash.

The connectivity features onboard the Alcatel A3 XL include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and Wi-Fi and a 3,000mAh battery pumps enough fuel to the smartphone. The Alcatel smartphone boots Android 7.0 Nougat and adorns a fingerprint sensor as well.

From the specifications and pricing, the Alcatel A3 XL smartphone seems to be a mid-ranger with pretty basic specifications. With these specs and at its price point, the smartphone can be a stiff challenger to the Xiaomi Mi Max.