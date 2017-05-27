Alcatel GO Flip phone with 4G LTE support launched

With different manufactures coming up new handsets almost every other day, this is certainly the era of smartphones. There was a time when a phone was just considered a tool for making calls and sending texts.

Now, thanks to the advancement of technology, our phones have become a part of our lives. From surfing internet to watching videos, there is not a thing that a smartphone can't do. Despite of all these benefits of having a smartphone, some people still prefer to use the basic phones, which can be called the 'dumb phones'. This is why T-Mobile has just launched a new feature phone, the Alcatel GO Flip.

Size and display Well, Alcatel GO Flip is a considerably small phone in terms of size. It measures at 4.13×2.09×0.67 inches and weighs about 116 gram. Display-wise the device comes with a 2.8-inch screen with the resolution of 320×240 pixels. Under the hood This feature phone is powered by a Dual-core Qualcomm processor that is clocked at 1.1 GHz. It arrives with 521MB of RAM teamed with 4GB of internal storage. The storage space can be further expanded using a microSD card. The Alcatel GO Flip also packs a 482mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 6.5 hours of talk-time and up to 11 days of standby time. Optics and connectivity details Needless to say, this phone doesn't have an exceptional camera. The Alcatel GO Flip features a 5MP rear-facing primary camera. In addition to this, connectivity options offered by the device include 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/u, Bluetooth 3.0, GPS and a USB port. Pricing The Alcatel GO Flip comes with a price tag of $75 which is approximately Rs. 4900. Notably, the handset can be availed at T-Mobile for $3 down and $3 per month for 24 months.

