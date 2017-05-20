Alcatel Idol 5 (6060C) gets certified by FCC

The Alcatel Idol 5 has already been spotted a few times on the Geekbench and GFXBench sites. We have also come to know some of its key specs and features. The smartphone is expected to arrive with two different variants: One with a powered by the MediaTek MT6757CH SoC teamed with 2GB RAM and another with a Snapdragon 625 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM.

The Alcatel Idol 5 with Snapdragon 625 is said to bear the model number Alcatel 6060C. Now, this handset has just passed through the FCC certification. This indicates that it won't be long before the company makes the smartphone official. Notably, the Alcatel 6060C is rumored to be a Cricket Wireless exclusive, which is a subsidiary of AT&T.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge: Winner of SID Display of the Year Award

Speaking of the specifications of Alcatel 6060C, we have already mentioned that it comes equipped with an Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2GHz and 3GB of RAM.

As far as the rest of specs are concerned, the smartphone is said to sport a 5.2-inch FHD display with the resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. Storage-wise, it will have 32GB of expandable default storage.

On the software front, the Alcatel Idol 5 is likely to run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out of the box. In terms of optics, the handset will feature a 12MP rear-facing primary shooter as well as an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

We might see little differences in the specs and features of the smartphone when it gets launched officially. Hopefully, Alcatel plans to unveil the Idol 5 soon.

Source Via