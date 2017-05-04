Alcatel Idol 5 hits GeekBench again; key specs revealed

Alcatel is prepping to launch a smartphone dubbed Alcatel Idol 5. We say this as the smartphone with the model number Alcatel 6060 appeared on GFXBench twice so far.

Initially, the smartphone appeared on the benchmark website last month. Now, it has once again been spotted on the GeekBench database. While most specifications revealed by both the benchmark listings are identical, there seems to be a difference in the hardware aspects alone. Especially, it is the processor and graphics unit that differ between the two listings.

Both the listings on GeekBench confirm the presence of a 5.2-inch FHD 1920×1080 pixel display, 32GB storage capacity and a 12MP main snapper and an 8MP selfie camera. It is likely that Alcatel is prepping to launch different variants of the Idol 5 - one with the Snapdragon chipset for the U.S. market and one with the MediaTek SoC for the Asian markets,

First benchmark listing Previously, the GeekBench listing showed that the alleged Idol 5 smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB RAM. It also listed that the smartphone might be fueled by Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and miss out on NFC connectivity support. New benchmark listing Going by the new benchmark listing, the Alcatel Idol 5 is likely to arrive with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz paired with 2GB RAM, Mali-T880 graphics unit, and 32GB of default memory capacity. The other aspects that differ from the earlier listing are Android 7.0 Nougat and support for NFC. Leaked photo of Alcatel Idol 5 Going by its moniker, the Alcatel Idol 5 is likely believed to the sequel to the Idol 4. A leaked photo of the Idol 5 along with Idol 4 hit the web last month, thanks to the Twitter user Roland Quandt. The model number of the device is 6060C and it was claimed to be the variant meant for the carrier Cricket Wireless.

