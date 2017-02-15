Alcatel idol 5 Pro launch set for MWC 2017

We at GizBot had earlier reported that Alcatel is working on announcing five new smartphones in the days ahead, out of which idol 5S will be unveiled at MWC 2017. Well, the fresh reports surfacing the web shows that Alcatel might also announce the idol 5 Pro, alongside the idol 5S.

Roland Quandt in his Twitter handle confirms the report by posting: "Know why the Idol 5S isn't top of the line? Cause there will be an Alcatel Idol 5 Pro. And it now runs Android, not Windows 10."

The tweet clearly mentions that the upcoming Alcatel Idol 5 Pro will feature Android operating system, instead of Windows 10. Well, other than this, Roland didn't any further information about the Alcatel Idol 5 Pro.

Know why the Idol 5S isn't top of the line? Cause there will be an Alcatel Idol 5 Pro. And it now runs Android, not Windows 10. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 14, 2017

Well, this should be taken with a pinch of salt, as the smartphone vendor is yet to confirm the rumors for now.

Further recalling about Alcatel Idol 5S, there have been a lot of speculations about the smartphone for quite some days now. The smartphone was lately spotted on GeekBench, where the listing revealed that the Idol 5S will be powered by Helio P20 1.69 GHz octa-core processor and run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat.

Alongside these devices, Alcatel may also unveil several other, however, for now, there's no confirm report on that.

