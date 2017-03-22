Alcatel Idol 5S spotted on GFXBench, features 5.2-inch FHD display with Nougat

Alcatel Idol 5S was first seen a couple of months ago on Geekbench for a set of benchmarks. Today this device was spotted again on GFXBench, thus revealing many specifications about its hardware.

It is already known that the upcoming model will feature an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor along with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, which can be expanded via a microSD slot.

As disclosed by today's benchmarks, it will come with a 5.2 inch full HD display and will run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat. The screen will have at least five finger gesture support. As far as the optics are concerned, the Idol 5S model will ship with a 12MPrear camera and 8MP front shooter for selfies. It is also said that the model will definitely sport a fingerprint sensor in it.

However, the placement of fingerprint sensor on the front or on the back is not yet confirmed.

As of now, only these information are available. It is expected that it will come with a price tag of a little over Rs. 20000.

Alcatel's most recently launched smartphone U5 packs a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 480*854 pixels. Powered by 1.1GHz quad-core Mediatek MT6737M processor, it comes with 1GB of RAM. The device ships with 8GB of internal storage along with a microSD card expansion (up to 32 GB).

Camera-wise, the Alcatel U5 has a 5-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Android 6.0 and is backed by a 2050mAh non-removable battery.