Alcatel Idol 5S with Helio P20 SoC and 3GB of RAM spotted on Geekbench

As we are drawing closer to the MWC 2017 event, more and more news about the phones to-be-launched at the event are popping online. Alcatel, the TCL-owned company already their presence at the MWC 2017, where the company is expected to unveil five smartphones along with a modular phone.

One smartphone to be present in this list will be the Alcatel Idol 5S that is the successor to last year’s Idol 4S. And now, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench, and the listing revealed some key specs of the phone.

Going by the listing, Alcatel is currently testing the phone with Android 7.0 Nougat and the phone will most likely ship with the same OS after its official announcement. The Alcatel Idol 5S will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P20 SoC, coupled with just 3GB of RAM.

Apart from these details, there are not many specifications leaked about the phone. Previous rumors suggested that Idol 5S might be the company’s first modular phone, but none of the leaks were robust enough to confirm this. So, take this with a pinch of salt.

