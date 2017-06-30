Alcatel Idol 5S, A30 Plus, A50 launched; available for pre-order via Amazon

Alcatel owned by TCL has announced three new smartphones. These devices are initially available only in the U.S. market and the pre-orders will debut via Amazon. The sale of the ordered units will begin from July 10.

The recent additions to the Alcatel smartphone lineup include Alcatel Idol 5S priced at $279.99 (approx. Rs. 18,200), Alcatel A50 priced at $149.99 (approx. Rs. 9,800) and Alcatel A30 Plus priced at $129.99 (approx. Rs. 8,500). For now, the company hasn't revealed any word regarding the global availability of these Alcatel smartphones except for the U.S. market.

Alcatel A50 The Alcatel A50 is fitted with a 5.2-inch HD 720p display. At its heart, the device is powered by a quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity that can be expanded further up to 128GB using a microSD card. On the imaging front, the Alcatel A50 employs a 13MP main snapper accompanied with f/2.0 aperture and dual tone LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera at the front along with LED flash. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and gets the power from a 2800mAh battery that operates under its hood. Alcatel A30 Plus This is the low-end smartphone among the three new offerings from the company. Despite being the least expensive one, it flaunts the largest display size in trio. There is a 5.5-inch HD 720p display with Wide Viewing Angle. The device makes use of a quad-core processor of unknown chipset teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage space. At its rear, there is a 13MP main camera with LED flash and image stabilization. Up front, the Alcatel A30 has flaunts 5MP selfie camera also with LED flash. The other aspects of this smartphone include Android 7.0 Nougat, inbuilt gesture controls and a 3000mAh battery. Alcatel Idol 5S The Alcatel Idol 5S adorns a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display and is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC. This processor is coupled with 332GB storage capacity and 3GB RAM. Notably, the internal storage space can be expanded up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card. When it comes to imaging, the Idol 5S has a 12MP rear camera with dual LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera with 360-degree, micro-video, cinemagraph, and panorama modes. This Alcatel smartphone is based on Android 7.1 Nougat and makes use of a 2620mAh battery that can render up to 16 hours of talk time. The other aspects of the Idol 5S include inbuilt Google Assistant and dual 3.6 watt speakers at the front. The major highlight of the Alcatel Idol 5S is its modular functionality. There are three mods for this smartphone right now. One is the LightUp SNAPBAK that turns the device into a light show with LED lights. The other one is Sound SNAPBAK for a speaker boost and the third one is the Power SNAPBAK with 22 hours of extra talk time.