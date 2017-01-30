Alcatel rumored to launch a modular phone similar to Moto Z

While Google and LG may have given up on modular smartphones, it seems like there’s still some hope left. And no, we are not talking about Lenovo (or Moto) here.

This time around Alcatel, a subsidiary of TCL Communication is planning to launch a modular phone as early as MWC 2017. Speaking about the MWC, the company is expected to unveil 5 new smartphones at the event. Among the bunch will be the mystery modular handset which is believed to be quite similar to the Moto Z.

Also Read: 4 simple tricks for recording amazing videos with your Apple iPhone

While the phone itself may not be entirely modular, it will allow users to remove the back panel and snap different kinds of cases which add different functionalities. The above-leaked images, for instance, reveals a removable back panel with a multi-color speaker grill. For the unaware, Moto Z (and the lineup) has a similar Moto Mod designed by JBL. However, Alcatel’s version of Mod may be slightly different since it is rumored to come with LED lights which can switch between colors depending on the music.

Moving on to the rumored specifications, the device appears to be mediocre at its best. It is speculated to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor along with a 13MP rear camera, and a dual-tone LED flash. Other details regarding the smartphone in question are scarce as of now. But, considering the fact that the company is believed to launch the smartphone at MWC 2017, the wait is not long.

Source