Alcatel sends out MWC 2017 press invite; Shows a modular smartphone

Earlier we had reported that Alcatel was going to launch five new smartphones and that one of those smartphones could be a modular device much like theLG G5. Now the company has sent out invites to the press for its MWC 2017 press conference and the invite does hint at a modular smartphone that could be launched.

The invite sent out by Alcatel today features the tagline that reads "Light Up." The invite also shows an image of what appears to be the rear of a smartphone covered in brightly colored LEDs.

On carefully analyzing the image it does suggest that one or even all of the handsets could come with a modular design and colorful LED panel. Reports have further revealed that this colorful LED panel or the lighting up mod could be beat-responsive and sync with music in a manner similar to the JBL Pulse.

Similarly, Alcatel may also include other modules that will offer added functionality and at the same time help enhance camera, sound, battery life, and other features of the smartphone. However, details about the modules have been kept secret by Alcatel.

Nonetheless, the press invite does confirm that the TCL-brand Alcatel will be joining the likes of Samsung, Lenovo, Sony, and Nokia at MWC 2017.

Alcatel's event has been scheduled at 9:30 am CET (2 pm IST).