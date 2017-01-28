Alcatel to unveil five new smartphones on February 26

Looks like the Mobile World Conference will showcase a wide range of smartphones across the world, and Alcatel is no way lagging behind the race. Rumors are such that Alcatel might unveil five brand new smartphones at the MWC 2017.

Ahead of MWC to be held in Barcelone, we have been lately reporting about what the smartphone vendors have been planning up event. Sony plans to unveil five brand new smartphones, BlackBerry Mercury will be finally launched, Nokia may come up with other brand new Android smartphones and much more. However, Xiaomi is rumored to skip the MWC this year.

Competition is tough with a wide range of smartphones being set to launch, and Alcatel is not quite far behind the race. Yes, the Chinese smartphone vendor is all set to launch a brand new modular smartphone at MWC this year, along with various others as well.

However, there's no clear information on the which are the devices and the specs. However, one information that leaks out is that one among the five brand new Alcatel handset will bear a modular look.

SEE ALSO: Huawei P10's HD renders and key specs hit the web, MWC 2017 launch possible

Talking about the modular design Alcatel phone, the device might come with a swappable back cover, changing which will add additional functionality. So, every time you swap the back cover, you get to see an additional feature. Well, details are unclear about the additional features as of now.

Not only that, rumors suggest that the smartphone in terms of optics might sport a 13MP rear camera along with a dual-tone LED flash. Furthermore, the modular Alcatel smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek octa-core processor.

That being said, along with the modular version, the other smartphones are expected to add up to the Alcatel A-series which was launched at CES 2017 earlier this month. There's no other information about the smartphones as of yet, and will only be unveiled at the Alcatel press meet to be held on February 26.

Source