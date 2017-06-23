Alleged Asus ZenFone Pegasus 4A renders, specs and pricing leaked

Press renders of an Asus phone speculated as the ZenFone Pegasus 4A have been leaked along with its specs and pricing details. Well, as per the information obtained from PhoneArena, it will be a mid-ranger. And you can say that from the design of the device, which looks pretty mundane.

Surprisingly, the Asus phone bears a dual camera setup on its back. As seen from the render, the rear camera sensors are placed in a horizontal housing and are accompanied by an LED flash light. The device seems to have a polycarbonate body and it has a physical Home Button at the front. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Well, truth to be told, this Asus phone fails to impress us in terms of design.

Now, coming to the specifications, the smartphone is said to come with a 5-inch 720-p display with relatively thicker bezels at the top and bottom. Under the hood, it is powered by a Quad-core MediaTek MT6737V chipset teamed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of default storage. It is likely that the storage capacity can be further expanded. Fueling the device is a large 4100mah battery.

The rear dual camera setup apparently consists of 13MP and 8MP sensors. Likewise, there is also a 5MP camera on the front. On the software front, the Asus smartphone is expected to come pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

As for the pricing, the alleged ZenFone Pegasus 4A will be sold for 1800 CNY (around $263). Considering the specs and features, the price is higher than it should have been. Maybe, the presence of dual cameras has forced the company to put a high price tag on the smartphone.

Needless to say, the authenticity of this information is yet to be determined. So you better take them with a grain of salt.