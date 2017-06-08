Alleged Google Pixel 2 render reveals minimal bezels and rear dual cameras

2017 can be said the year of bezel-less smartphones. From Samsung's flagship devices Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 to newly launched Nubia Z17, it has become a trend among smartphone manufacturers to ditch the bezels. The reason behind is this trend is that the bezel-less display is making way for larger screens and it looks aesthetically appealing as well.

Now, it looks like Google has decided to follow the same suit. A new image claimed to be of the Google Pixel 2 has revealed its almost edge-to-edge display. Due to the small size of the image, the details of the device cannot be seen clearly. However, we must agree that it looks stunning. In terms of design, the alleged Google Pixel 2 looks quite similar to the Pixel and Pixel XL.

According to the render published on Android Headlines, it has the same two-toned look on the rear part that features a matte finish for metal and Black glass for the top portion. You can also see that the corners of the smartphone are slightly rounded for providing a better hand grip.

Moving on to another important aspect, the rear part of the device holds a dual camera setup. The horizontally arranged camera sensors are placed on the top left corner and are also accompanied by a LED flashlight. There is a circular design which seems like the fingerprint scanner. However, as mentioned earlier, the image not clear enough to say that with confidence.

Well, it goes without saying, this is just a leak so don't jump to conclusions just yet. It is also worth pointing out that the Pixel 2 design is exactly the same as that of the original Pixel phone sans the dual camera setup. So it quite unlikely of Google to not change the design in its new smartphone.

In any case, we expect to see more leaks pertaining to the Google Pixel 2 in the upcoming days.