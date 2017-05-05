Alleged Honor 9 images hit the web: no headphone jack

Many smartphone manufacturers nowadays have created a new trend by ditching the headphone jack on their devices. Instead of the 3.5mm headphone jack, they have brought in the USB Type-C port. Giants like Apple and HTC, have already followed the same suit. Apparently, Huawei's sub-brand Honor is reportedly launching its new flagship phone that doesn't carry the 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you remember, a few days ago some images of the alleged Honor 9 had surfaced online. According to those, the design of the device is almost similar to that of its predecessor Honor 8. However, we couldn't see the bottom of the smartphone from those pictures. Now, a fresh set of images of what is said to be of the Honor 9 has again popped up.

The latest pictures allow us to take a look at the smartphone from all sides, including the top and bottom sides of it. Read on to know what have we found out from them.

Comes without a headphone jack As seen from the images, there is no 3.5mm audio port, and the bottom side of the device only houses the audio grill and the USB Type-C port. Dual cameras at the back If these pictures turn out to be legit, the Honor 9 will feature a rear dual-camera setup accompanied by dual LED flash. Notably, the previously leaked image also suggested the same. Fingerprint sensor repositioned Another major change to be seen in the design language would be to be seen in the design language would be the positioning of the fingerprint scanner. The sensor seems to be embedded in the physical home button at the front. This could mean that Honor plans to drop the smart key feature present on the Honor 8. On Honor 8, the fingerprint scanner was placed on the back of the device, while the home button double functioned as a smart key.

Apart from that, the Honor 9 doesn't look much different than its predecessor. Of course, these are just leaked images without any guarantee of authentication. So, you should take the information with a pinch of salt.

