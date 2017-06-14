Alleged Huawei Enjoy 7 render, specs and pricing leaked

Huawei seems to be on a manufacturing spree, with releasing new smartphones every month. Apart from a number of entry-level and mid-range devices, it has also launched its flagship device Huawei Honor 9 recently.

Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch another smartphone dubbed as the Huawei Enjoy 7. Thanks to the folks at Slashleaks, we have come to know about its expected features and specifications. The render of the phone has also been revealed. To remind you, the Plus variant of the Huawei Enjoy 7 was launched a couple of months back. It is unclear why the company decided to unveil the Plus variant earlier than the standard one.

Coming back to the Enjoy 7, the device seems to sport a metal back similar to that of the Enjoy 7 Plus. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and you can see the antenna lines running across the back.

However, the positioning of the rear camera module is quite different. This time, the rear camera sensor is placed at the left corner along the top antenna line. Interestingly, even though the camera setup looks like the ones seen on dual camera phones, it only has a single sensor.

The right side of the device holds the volume rocker and the power button, while the left side houses the SIM tray. Other than that, it also sports an audio jack and a micro-USB port. Up front, you can see the selfie camera along with the proximity sensor at the top and the Huawei branding at the bottom bezel.

On the specs angle, the Huawei Enjoy 7 is likely to sport a 5-inch 720p display, a Snapdragon 425 processor topped with Adreno 308 GPU. Storage wise, it will have two variants: 3GB of RAM coupled with 32GB of storage or 2GB of RAM paired with 16GB of ROM. The device is tipped to arrive with Huawei's own EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

In terms of optics, the Huawei Enjoy 7 will feature a 13MP primary snapper with LED flash as well as a 5MP selfie camera. Powering the smartphone will be a 3020mAh battery.

As for the pricing, the Huawei Enjoy 7 will cost ¥1099 (~$162) for the 2GB RAM variant and ¥1299 (~$191) for the 3GB RAM variant.