Alleged iPhone 8 blueprint reveals dual vertical cameras and dual batteries

While Apple is going to launch three iPhones this year, the iPhone 8 is the undoubtedly the most anticipated one. As September draws close, almost every other day a new rumor about the upcoming iPhone comes up.

Now, a blueprint revealing the internal components of the phone has surfaced online. Keeping in line with some of the previous rumors, it says that the 10th-anniversary model will be dubbed as the iPhone X. Up until now, we have seen a countless number of leaks regarding the features and specs of the iPhone 8, and most of them have indicated us that it will feature dual cameras at the back.

This blueprint suggests the same. As you can see, the phone is likely to come with a vertically arranged, rear dual-camera setup. The cameras are housed at the top left corner, just like that of on the iPhone 7 Plus.

The blueprint further reveals that the iPhone 8 will come equipped with Apple's new generation processor, the A11 chip. The new chip will be apparently placed below the WiFi and SIM module.

You can also see a 3D camera and an infrared biometric scanner at the top of the full vision display. In addition to this, the upcoming iPhone is said to come with dual batteries under its hood.

Contradicting some of the earlier rumors, the blueprint shows that the fingerprint scanner will be located on the front of the device.

Another noteworthy thing we have come to know from the blueprint is that the iPhone 8 is expected to feature dual speakers.

Of course, like all the other rumors, its authenticity is not determined. In any case, we have to wait until the official launch of iPhone 8 in September.

