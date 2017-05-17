Alleged iPhone 8 renders show dual selfie cameras

Up until now, we have seen a fair share of rumors regarding the design of the iPhone 8. While most of them have suggested that the upcoming iPhone is going to sport a bezel-less display, a new leak suggests otherwise.

The renders are claimed to be based on a highly detailed CAD file of the "iPhone 8's" chassis, which is obtained from a reliable source in the accessory industry. Now, we can't guarantee you the authenticity of these images. So you better take them with a grain of salt. However, as there have been reports indicating the iPhone 8 launch would get delayed, you might enjoy looking at these images for the time being.

Also Read: Moto E4 Plus Press renders leaked revealing the specs

Scroll down to know what have we found out from the new renders.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Glass back Keeping in line with some of the earlier rumors, these renders also show iPhone 8 sporting a glass back. This means that the Apple smartphone would offer support for wireless charging. Rear vertical dual-camera setup This shouldn't come as a surprise. Almost all the leaks have suggested that the iPhone 8 would feature vertically arranged dual cameras on its back. The only new thing is that there is a flash placed in the middle of the two sensors. The camera setup has a slight bump as well. No bezel-less display Well, truth to be told, we are quite disappointed by this. As you can see from the renders, the display of the handset is surrounded by bezels, especially at the top and the bottom. Flushed Home Button Contradicting with past leaks, these renders show that the iPhone 8 would have a flushed home button. It is quite surprising since almost all the rumors by far have said that the smartphone would not have a physical home button and the fingerprint sensor would be embedded into the display. Dual front cameras According to the same leak, the iPhone 8 would ship with dual front facing cameras. We actually think that this could be possible. Larger display The leak further reveals that the display of the iPhone 8 would be larger than that of the iPhone 7. The basic variant is expected to feature a 5-inch screen, while the display of the Plus variant will be increased to 5.8 inches. Moreover, the 10th-anniversary model will have a slightly taller, wider and thicker body compared to last year's model.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source