Alleged LG G6 prototype reveals a slim-bezel design, confirms dual-camera presence, and more

LG G6, of late, has been subjected to numerous leaks and rumors. And as we get closer to its official launch at MWC 2017, more and more leaks are starting to pour in. Today’s leak reveals the design of the upcoming smartphone and confirms a few of the earlier rumors, for example, the presence of dual-camera setup.

As you can see from the prototype images of the smartphone, most of the front is dominated by the display with very thin bezels, as rumored. Get used to seeing phones with near bezel-less display, that’s going be the case with most of the flagship phones this year.

Turning the phone around, you can spot a dual-camera setup located at its usual place (as is the case with most of the LG’s flagships) with the fingerprint scanner just below it.

The USB Type-C port and the mono-speaker grill rest at the bottom of the device along with the microphone. The prototype image reveals a polycarbonate shell. However, considering the fact that it is a prototype, a rather unfinished one, we highly doubt that’s going to be the case with the LG G6’s when it is unveiled at the MWC 2017 event in Barcelona.

