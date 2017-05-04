Alleged Meizu Pro 7 renders leaked: Almost bezel-less display

The Meizu Pro 7 has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. Every other day a new leak concerning the smartphone keeps popping up on the internet. Despite the fact that the company itself hasn't announced anything about the launch of Pro 7, another set of renders of the alleged device has surfaced online.

As seen from the images, the Meizu Pro 7 looks quite similar to the Pro 6S and Pro 6 Plus, in terms of design. However, the Pro 7 sports a quite large display that covers almost the entire front part of the device. While the sides of the display are bezel-less, there are minimal bezels on at the top and bottom of it. The top of the device houses a selfie camera and the earpiece.

Interestingly, the smartphone doesn't have a physical home button on the front.

In any case, these images are unlikely to be of the Meizu Pro 7. Moreover, The Meizu VP hinted days ago that the company wouldn't release any full-display, bezel-less smartphone in 2017. So as with all the other leaks and rumors, you should take this with a pinch of salt.

Previous reports had suggested that the Meizu Pro 7 will sport a 5.7-inch 4K display with the resolution of 3840×2160 pixels.

In addition to this, it will have support for AOD display screen technology. The flagship device is rumored to come equipped with an Helio X30 processor.

Coming to the optics part, the smartphone will flaunt a 12MP primary snapper with Sony's IMX362 CMOS sensor.

