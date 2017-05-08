Alleged Nubia Z17 picture exposes rear dual cameras

The ZTE Nubia Z17, which is the premium version of Nubia Z17 Mini, was spotted on Geekbench a few days ago. Well, seems like the device has caught itself in the rumor mill again. An image of what is said to be the Nubia Z17 has popped up online allowing us to take a peek at its features and specifications.

The picture was found on the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo. The same leak also reveals that the ZTE Nubia Z17 is going to ship with a 5.5-inch display, which is most likely to be FHD and covered by a Gorilla Glass. As you can see from the image, similar to the Nubia Z17 mini, the premium model also boasts of a rear dual-camera setup. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Last month's Geekbench listing had revealed, the Nubia Z17 is going to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 1.90GHz. According to the listing, the phone will have 4GB of RAM. However, the latest leak has suggested that it will be featuring 8GB of RAM coupled with 128GB of built-in storage.

Coming to the software front, the device will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box.

We have already mentioned that the ZTE Nubia Z17 has dual cameras on its back. If rumors are to be believed, there will be a 23MP and another 12MP sensor in the rear camera module. The front of the device houses a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Currently, we don't know the pricing details of the phone, but it is most likely to be a mid-ranger.

Source