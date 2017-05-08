Alleged OnePlus 5 sketches hit the web: Could feature four cameras

The rumors about the OnePlus 5 won't ever stop, will they! Barely a day passes without some new leak concerning the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone. Today, alleged design sketches of the device have surfaced online.

Of course, we can't guarantee you the authenticity of the pictures. So you should take them with a pinch of salt. Up until now, almost all the reports have suggested that the OnePlus 5 will come with dual cameras on its back. While the new images also indicate the same, they have revealed a surprising information. Apparently, the smartphone will sport a dual-camera setup on the front as well.

According to the images, the rear shooters will be arranged vertically and will be accompanied by a dual LED flashed housed below. Up front, the dual cameras are placed on the left side of the earpiece.

The sketch further shows that the OnePlus 5 will feature a two piece back similar to that of the Pixel and Pixel XL. The top part is tipped to be 0.55mm thick and crafted from ceramic. The left side of the device houses an alert slider and a volume rocker button.

The bottom part of the back seems to be made of metal with an antenna line running across it.

Other than that, we can see a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Most probably, the phone is not going to feature stereo speakers as the speaker grille is placed only one side.

We have already told you these are just leaks, but if the sketch turns out to be legit, the OnePlus 5 is going to be a stylish phone.

