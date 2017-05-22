Alleged Samsung Galaxy S8 Active image leaked: Launch imminent

We all know that Samsung is going to launch an Active variant of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8. This variant is expected to sport a rugged look and it will provide better protection against unintentional drops. The device has already received WiFi certification, which suggests that it won't be long before Samsung makes an official announcement.

Earlier this month, it also made an appearance on User Agent String. Now, a picture claimed to be the Galaxy S8 Active has been spotted online. The Wireless Power Consortium, which is the same group behind the Qi wireless charging standard, has posted the image. It has further revealed that the phone has received certification for Qi. Given the source, this image actually could turn out to be legit.

As seen from the image, the phone doesn't have curved edges like the Galaxy S8. This makes sense since usually active variants have some differences in design to have the rugged nature. Additionally, the rugged version also comes without the infinity bezel-less display.

The Galaxy S8 Active is expected to withstand floor drops and falls. Moreover, the device is certified by IP68, which means it can be submerged in water as deep as nearly 5-feet for about half an hour.

Speaking of specifications, the handset will have the same features as the Samsung Galaxy S8. However, the rugged version is likely to pack a larger battery inside.

Now that it has made so many appearances online, we could see Samsung Galaxy S8 Active to be unveiled sometime in next month.

