Alleged Vivo X11 leak tips at full screen display

With the recent developments, it is known that Vivo is all set to launch a smartphone with a full screen display. The first such device is believed to be the Vivo X11, which is the successor to the Vivo X9.

As yet, not much details about this smartphone has been revealed online but one aspect that seems to be confirmed is the presence of the full screen display. A recent Weibo leak shows a bezel-less Vivo smartphone, making us come to a conclusion that it could be the Vivo X11. From the leaked image, it can be seen that there are minimal bezels at the top and bottom. Even the bezels at the sides are negligible.

The image does not confirm if it is the Vivo X11 but the source that posted the image tips that it is the upcoming full screen display smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer.

Detailing about the Vivo X11, the smartphone is believed to sport an under the glass fingerprint sensor on board. The screen size is likely to range between 5.5-inches to 5.7-inches. Under its hood, the smartphone might arrive with a Snapdragon 660 SoC and the RAM is believed to be 4GB as in the Vivo X9. Like the other flagship and high-end smartphones that exist in the market, the Vivo X11 might be launched with a dual camera setup at its rear.

We can expect this smartphone from Vivo to be launched anytime soon as further information about its specs and features can be expected to hit the web in the near future.