Alleged Xiaomi Mi 5C price tag revealed; to use Pinecone SoC

Xiaomi skipped the MWC 2017 while many other manufacturers came up with their major launches for the year at the tech event. It is clear that Xiaomi has different plans.

The company is in the headlines for its soon-to-be-launched in-house Pinecone processor. While the chipset is likely to be launched today at a press conference, there are speculations that the Mi 5C smartphone using this SoC will also be unveiled today.

The Xiaomi Mi 5C is one of the long rumored smartphones. Previously, there were rumors that this smartphone would use the Pinecone SoC. These speculations were unofficially confirmed when the Mi 5C was spotted on the GFXBench website with an unknown chipset with similar specs as the Pinecone SoC.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 5C spotted on GFXBench with Pinecone Processor

Going by these rumors, the Mi 5C might see the light of the day today. While the device might go official anytime today, its alleged price tag has hit the web. As per a screenshot likely to be taken from Xiaomi mall, the Mi 5C might be priced at 1499 Yuan (approx. Rs. 14,500). For now, we cannot confirm the same as Xiaomi doesn't list the price before the official announcement of the smartphone.

The Xiaomi Mi 5C is believed to arrive with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. The Pinecone SoC is said to be teamed up with 3GB RAM and 64GB default storage space. The camera optics might include a 12MP main snapper at the rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. The device in question is alleged to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 8.

Source