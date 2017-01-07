Alleged Xiaomi Mi 6 AnTuTu Score Reveals a Record-Breaking 210,329 Points

According to a Weibo user from China who had allegedly gotten hold of the Xiaomi Mi 6 (prototype model), the handset scored a whopping 210,329 points in AnTuTu benchmark.

If this rumor is anything to go by, Xiaomi Mi 6 is the first smartphone to achieve this feat. Back in September, when the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus were launched they scored a record-breaking 183,106 score. However, if the Mi 6, when launched sometime in February manages to achieve the said score, it not only breaks the previous record but also gets a significant lead.

Having said that, no wonder it scored such high points in the benchmark given that it is speculated to be powered by Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 835 chipset. Other rumored specs include 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone is rumored to come with a 12MP dual camera setup at the back for the shutterbugs. A 4MP camera at the front is rumored to cater the needs of selfie enthusiasts. On the software side of things, the smartphone will supposedly run Android 7.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box.

Earlier, a few reports surfaced online that the upcoming smartphone will feature a design similar to the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 only with a smaller footprint.

As far as the launch date is concerned, there are conflicting reports, some indicating at an early February launch while others indicating at MWC 2017 launch. Either way, the smartphone will not be made available to the consumers until April rumors suggest.

Source