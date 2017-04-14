Alleged Xiaomi Mi 6 photos leaked: Has water resistant body and USB Type-C port

Xiaomi has already started releasing teasers for its upcoming flagship smartphone, Mi 6. The first teaser hinted that the device would have a dual rear camera setup onboard, while the next one revealed that it could sport a curved design at all four sides at the front and rear.

Further, if we pay heed to a recent rumor, the Xiaomi Mi 6 would ship with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that will be embeddedon the Home button under the front glass. Now, a few photos have surfaced online, which are rumored to be of none other than the much-awaited Mi 6 smartphone. Let's take a look at those photos to find out what new information has been unveiled.

Larger Home Button The image clearly reveals that the flagship phone of Xiaomi features a larger Home button than its predecessor. It is also said to pack a linear motor that delivers vibrational feedback. However, according to rumors, the Home button does not press down. Superior Design In terms of design, Xiaomi Mi 6 does look gorgeous. The body of the device seems to be made of ceramic, which gives it a premium appearance. The latest teaser from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has hinted the phone will have four curved design. This little piece of information could mean that the Mi 6 will either sport a curved display teamed with curved back design or four curved design at the rear. Previously it was speculated that the phone would have a flat display, but the latest teaser has suggested otherwise. However, most likely the Mi 6 would come with four curved design at the back. Other specifications Another rumor claims that the Mi 6 will also have IP67 certified dust and water resistant body. As per this image, the smartphone will come equipped with an IR blaster and the power and volume controller button will be located on its right side. Talking about cameras, it seems to have two cameras at the back along with dual LED flash. The phone also features a USB Type-C port, while no 3.5mm headphone jack can be seen from this image. Pricing If the rumors regarding the water resistant body and iris scanner turn out to be true, then the phone will naturally carry a higher price tag compared to its predecessors. Previous leaks have suggested that the Xiaomi Mi 6's basic variant with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage would be priced around 2,199 Yuan ($319), whereas the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus featuring 6 GB RAM+64 GB storage would be available onwards 2,699 Yuan ($392).

