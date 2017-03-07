Amazon India is offering flat Rs 10,001 off on Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Just last week Flipkart introduced attractive offers and a flat five percent discount on Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Now following the same strategy, Amazon India is also offering flat Rs 10,001 off on the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models.

And there's more! The e-commerce giant is also offering maximum exchange discounts of up to Rs 8,550. However, the final exchange amount will depend entirely on the brand, model as well as the age and condition of the smartphone you will be exchanging. Brands likely to get you the discount are Apple, Lenovo, Motorola, Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi and OnePlus. Besides, if you use ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, Axis Bank, HSBC and Kotak Mahindra bank credit cards you will also be able to convert the billed amount into EMIs.

In any case, you can now get the iPhone 7 (32GB) for as low as Rs 49,999 from the original price of Rs. 60,000. Further, if you include the max exchange offer of Rs 8,550 you will have to pay only Rs. 41,449. As for the 128GB variant which is priced at Rs 70,000, Amazon India is offering the smartphone for Rs 59,999 and again if you add Rs 8,550 exchange discount you can get the smartphone for a low price of Rs 51,499. The maximum storage variant 256GB iPhone 7 can be bought for Rs 69,999 which has an original price of Rs 80,000. If you add the Rs 8,550 off, the price further comes down to Rs 61,449.

Coming to the bigger version of the smartphone, the iPhone 7 Plus 32GB base variant is priced at Rs 72,000, but after Rs 10,001 flat discount, you can buy it from Amazon India for Rs 61,999. If you add the Rs 8,550 cashback option then the price comes down to Rs 53,499. Likewise, the 128GB variant will cost you Rs 82,000 but after the upfront discount, you will be able to purchase it for Rs 71,999. Again if you take the Rs 8,550 discount, you can get the iPhone 7 Plus 128GB variant for as low as Rs 63,499. On the contrary, Amazon India is not offering any deals on iPhone 7 Plus (256GB) variant.

According to BGR, the flat discount is offered by select sellers on Amazon India and as they run out of stocks, the price of the smartphones will come back to the usual offered by other sellers. So it better for you to look out for special prices from sellers to get good deals.