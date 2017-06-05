Amazon is coming up with new smartphone codenamed as “Ice”

As per a report by Gadgets 360, Amazon is working on a new smartphone codenamed as "Ice", which is the successor to the Fire Phone. As some of you may remember, Amazon launched the Fire Phone back in 2014, which failed horribly in an attempt to nail the smartphone market.

The report reveals that the upcoming Ice Phone comes pre-installed with select Google applications like Gmail and Google Play. Notably, the Fire Phone owners had to go through extra steps to install the Google software that they commonly use. So apparently Amazon has learned from its mistakes. Quite surprisingly, despite it being an Amazon device, the handset doesn't feature the voice-assistant Alexa as yet.

However, the phone may have support for Alexa in future since it is still in the developing stage. It is quite evident from its specifications and features that the Ice Phone will fall under the mid-range category. Amazon is said to target the emerging markets like India to sell the upcoming smartphone.

It is likely to sport either a 5.2-inch or a 5.5-inch display. The device is expected to come equipped with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor running at 1.4GHz and paired with Adreno 505 GPU. The memory aspect will be taken care of by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage.

In terms of optics, Amazon's Ice Phone will feature a 13MP rear-facing camera, while the details about the front camera are known yet. Software-wise, the smartphone arrives with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out of the box.

As for the pricing part, the Ice Phone will be sold at around Rs. 6,000 and it will be made available for purchase later this year. It is unclear if the company plans to launch the smartphone in the US or other parts of the world or not.