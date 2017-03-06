Amazon offer; Apple iPhone 6 32GB Space Grey variant at Rs 28,999 only

If you are looking to buy an Apple iPhone then you can consider heading to Amazon.in. The e-commerce giant is offering some discount on the Space Grey variant of iPhone 6 with 32GB configuration. As per the offer, the smartphone is priced at Rs 28,999 as of now. It is a limited offer though and will last until March 7.

So if you visit the Amazon website then you will see an advertisement on its homepage which gives the details about the offer. Moreso, the iPhone 6 is getting a price cut of Rs. 1,701.

Amazon is also providing and EMI option and exchange offer on the device. EMI starts from Rs. 2,590.11 per month and EMI is available on HDFC Bank, Citibank, ICICI Bank, SBI Card, Standard Chartered Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and HSBC credit cards. If you want to opt for the exchange offer then you can avail as much as Rs. 8,550 off on the iPhone.

Talking about the Apple iPhone 6, the smartphone was launched in September 2014. The phone comes with a 4.70-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 750 pixels by 1334 pixels at a PPI of 326 pixels per inch. The smartphone comes with 1GB of RAM and packs 32GB of internal storage which cannot be expanded. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Apple iPhone 6 sports an 8-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 1.2-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Apple iPhone 6 runs on iOS 10 and is powered by an 1810mAh non-removable battery. It measures 138.10 x 67.00 x 6.90 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 129.00 grams.

In addition, the Apple iPhone 6 is a single SIM (GSM) smartphone that accepts a Nano-SIM. The smartphone also comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, and Barometer.