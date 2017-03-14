Android 7.0 Nougat update comes to Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge in India

Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 users in India can finally upgrade their smartphones to the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update

Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge users can finally upgrade their smartphones to the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update. The update that has been rolled out in phases will bring a number of new features to the Samsung handsets.

Android 7.0 Nougat rolls out for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge

As noted, the new update was made available to Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge users in Europe, Germany and Italy just last week.

The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge users will receive a notification saying that they can now upgrade their handsets to the latest OS. Besides, users can manually check if their handsets have received the OTA update by heading to Settings >About Phone > Software Update.

Android 7.0 Nougat rolls out for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge

Please make a note that you must have 2GB of free space to download and install the new update. Besides make sure you have backed up all your data to a PC.

The Nougat update will bring a number of new features and improvements to the Samsung Edge smartphones.

These include a new user interface, various performance modes, quick settings button, improvement in notifications panel, Doze mode, improved speed of system upgrade and app installation, etc. Besides, Samsung is also slated to offer company's payment system- Samsung Pay with the Nougat update to Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge handsets.



Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

