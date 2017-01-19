Android 7.0 Nougat update guaranteed for these Samsung phones next

Samsung, in a blog post, confirmed the list of devices that are in the pipeline for the Android 7.0 Nougat update next.

The list of Samsung handsets that’ll receive the Nougat update next were mentioned in the company’s blog post which shed light on all the new features that Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge received with the latest software update.

As mentioned by folks at the Android Authority, the blog post which listed the next set of Samsung devices was taken down for some unknown reason. However, thanks to the cached version of the same, we have all the details intact.

According to the company’s official listing, the smartphones that will get the Nougat update in the coming months include the following:

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab A with S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

Samsung Galaxy A3

Samsung Galaxy A8

Samsung had also mentioned that the update would be rolled out to the said devices within the first half of 2017.