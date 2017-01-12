Android 7.0 Nougat update now hitting Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge handsets

Samsung, the South Korean giant, had finally started rolling out the Nougat update to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge handsets.

Interestingly enough, the company had earlier confirmed that Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users should start receiving the update from January 17. However, the update has already started rolling out which means it is almost a week early. The update brings along several new features alongside performance and UX fixes.

Do make a note that only beta users are currently receiving the update which is around 215MB in size. Perhaps, the earlier confirmed date was for the users who are not a part of Samsung's Beta program. So, non-beta users may have to wait for another week for their handsets to get a Nougat treatment.

