Android 7.0 Nougat update starts rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S6/S6 Edge in India

Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge users in India can now install the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update on their smartphones. The South Korean giant started rolling out the update three months ago with the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, which is now making its way for the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. As per reports, the update is over 1.2GB in size and comes with a build number G920IDVU3FQD1for the Galaxy S6 and G925IDVU3FQD1 for the bigger S6 Edge. We recommend users to keep at least 3GB of free space before initiating the update process on their Galaxy devices.

The update is said to include the security patches for the month of March in addition to the new features that comes along with Android 7.0 Nougat. These include quicker multitasking with multi-window mode, Clear all recent apps button, new installer animation, bundled notifications, option to send quick replies from the notification, notification's customization, etc.

Besides, the Nougat update will bring enhancements to app installation and system upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge devices.

Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge users will get notified for the update or they can also check manually from the 'About' section in settings panel.

Source: Fonearna