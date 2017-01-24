Android 7.0 Nougat for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is out now: Here’s the download link

Xiaomi has just confirmed that MIUI 8 global beta ROM 7.1.19 based on the Android 7.0 Nougat is available for the recently launched Redmi Note 4 handset.

Currently, the MIUI 8 beta ROM is available for most of the Xiaomi devices and as per its forum, the stable version of ROM has also been made available to its users.

Here’s the download link for MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat for the Redmi Note 4 handset.

Do make a note that the update links is only for Redmi Note 4 handsets based on Qualcomm chipset. Also, the update is currently not very stable and flash your Note 4 handsets at your own risk (only if you got lucky during the company’s flash sales).

Speaking of flash sale, the company has just revealed that it sold over 250,000 Redmi Note 4 units during its first flash sale in India.

