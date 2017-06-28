Android 7.1.1 Nougat rolling out for several Sony Xperia smartphones

Sony seems to have picked up the pace in rolling out Android Nougat updates for its smartphones, Last week we saw the update being rolled out to several smartphones like Sony Xperia X, Xperia X Compact, Xperia XA Ultra amongst others.

And this week again, Sony is rolling out Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for several of its older devices which include Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Premium, Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z4 Tablet, and Xperia Z3+.

Coming back to the update, it takes the build number from 32.3.A.2.33 to version 32.4.A.0.160. Further, the update includes the latest 1 June 2017 Android security patch as well. However, we are expecting Nougat 7.1.1 firmware to also bring additional emojis, app shortcuts, support for circular app icons, keyboard image insertion, unlisted bug fixes and performance improvements along with few new features.

Besides, Android Nougat 7.1.1 will be rolled out as an over-the-air (OTA) update, therefore, users might have to wait for it until it is available on their smartphone.

In any case, Sony Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Premium, Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z4 Tablet, and Xperia Z3+ users should receive a notification regarding the update. If not then they can also manually check for the update by diving into the system settings and looking for software updates.

So users can go to Settings>About Phone>Software Update. While a firmware update generally comes at a size of about 1 GB users should connect their devices to a Wi-Fi network instead of using their cellular network to download the update. Sony also suggests that users should have at least 50percent of battery life for the update to finish successfully.

Source