Android 7.1.1 Update is Now Available for Nexus 6

Well, good news for the Nexus 6 device owners. It is finally getting Android 7.1.1 update.

Earlier Google had been relatively quiet about the reason for the delay. When asked why the company had delayed the 7.1.1 OTA rollout, it stated that it was because of a bug that was specific to the Nexus 6.

However, now the company has affirmed that the issue has been fixed and is rolling out the update.

On the other hand, it did take a long time for the update to come. The Nexus 6 was first released in November of 2014 and it is the oldest still-supported Nexus device right now. Considering the timeframe, Google has issued the long-awaited Android 7.1.1 update for the aging Nexus 6.

The build number for the new update is N6F26Q and the software provides all of the features of other Nexus devices on 7.1.1, such as app shortcuts, updated emojis, image keyboard and rounded icons, along with important bug fixes. The update doesn't bring the Pixel's Night Light and Google Assistant features, though.

So if you don't want to wait for the update to hit your device, you can always grab the OTA file at Google's official factory images page. You can also just wait until the update machine brings it out to your device in a week or so. The update will also come with the latest January 5, 2017, security bulletin.

