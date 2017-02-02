Android 7.1.2 adds swipe for notifications gesture to Nexus 5X and 6P

Google recently started rolling out Android 7.1.2 Nougat public beta update to all compatible devices including Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P. The new beta update brings the fingerprint 'swipe for notifications' gesture to the Nexus smartphones, a feature that was first introduced only in Pixel devices.

With the new feature, users can access notifications on their smartphone by just swiping their finger on the rear fingerprint sensor. The feature is already available in some Chinese handsets from Huawei as the smartphones have the similar fingerprint sensor hardware.

The developer preview is currently available only to Nexus 5X owners; however the feature will soon land up on Nexus 6P handsets.

As per Google, the Android 7.1.2 is an incremental maintenance update focused on polishing and refinements, but Nexus 5X owners who have installed it on their smartphones are now able to access the new feature.

If you own a Nexus 5X smartphone and have installed the update, just head to Settings menu and look for 'Moves' section. Switch on the toggle button for 'Swipe for notifications' to access the feature. Besides the swipe to access notifications, you can quickly jump to camera, flip camera and lift the handset to check your notifications.

As noted, the Developer Preview update is currently made available for Google Pixel phones, Pixel C tablet, and Nexus devices including the Nexus 5X, Nexus Player. However, the company said that they would release the same update for Nexus 6P in coming days, due to some unknown reasons.