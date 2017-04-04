Android 7.1.2 Nougat update rolls out to Nexus and Pixel devices; many issues fixed

On Monday, Google made an announcement that the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update is now being rolled out to Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. Some Nexus and Pixel devices can also get access to the factory images and OTA files for the update. According to the search giant, the update will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

Apart from this, Google also released the April Android security update. Although the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update will be made available in the next few weeks, users are able to get the images and OTA files for the update from the developer website of the company. As of now, the OTA files for the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel, Pixel XL, and Pixel C can be accessed on the company's website.

The Android 7.1.2 Nougat update fixes few issues like early shutdown on Pixel, the tiny percentage of users experiencing pink banding on the camera, andalso the audio popping issue. In addition to this, the notable changes made by the update are an improved fingerprint swipe performance, better Bluetooth connectivity, and battery usage alerts.

For Nexus, the Android 7.1.2 update brings several bug fixes, new features, and enhanced overall performance and stability. Some of the significant changes are improved notification stability, finger print swipe on 5X/6P, better connectivity, and battery usage alerts.

Users can now finally breathe a sigh of relief as the Android 7.1.2 fixes a number of issues that have been bugging them for a long time.