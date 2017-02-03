Android 7.1.2 now lets you decide where to set live wallpapers

The Android 7.1.2 beta update has been available for some time now and while there are numerous new features that we have reported earlier, Droid-Life also reports that there is another feature which has been pointed out by a person through twitter.

The unique feature that has been discovered, offers the ability to set live wallpapers anywhere according to the users' choice.

Notably, users running Android 7.1.2. will be able to choose wallpapers from the Google Wallpapers app and then decide whether to set the live wallpaper on the home screen (only) or both the lock screen and home screen.

On older Android versions, the live wallpaper was set automatically and there was no such option to place the live wallpaper separately. In fact, they would be applied to both the lock screen and home screen.

With this new feature, it looks like you will be able to set two different live wallpapers, one on the home screen and another on the lock screen.