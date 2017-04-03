Android 7.1.2 update makes Google's Pixel C identical to its Pixel smartphones

It seems like Google's Android 7.1.2 update has been rolled out to some Pixel C tablets, a few weeks after the beta version was introduced to testers.

The updated Pixel C's interface looks similar to the Pixel's smartphones. It now has the same buttons and a multitasking menu, using which users can select from and switch between eight apps at the same time. So rather than the scrolling list of open apps, the Pixel C app switcher now shows a grid of the eight most recently opened programs.

Moreover, just like the Pixel smartphone, it has the same kind of navigation buttons and rounded app icons. The 'app drawer" that used to appear at the bottom of the tablet screen is also dropped from the Pixel C. So now the users have to swipe up from the bottom of the screen to see the installed software.

Another significant change is that now the weather and date widget of Pixel is placed at the top right corner of the screen. Also, there is a "G" logo that can be tapped to go to the search app instead of using the Google search bar.

While it is not yet known whether 7.1.2 will make its way to other devices, the update should come with small changes like Android logos on the Pixel smartphones' boot screen and gesture controls on the rear-side fingerprint scanner on the Nexus 6 smartphones. Pixel C users are expected to get the update from April 3rd itself.