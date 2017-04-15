Android 7.1.2 upgrade breaks fingerprint scanner on some Pixel and Nexus phones

After the release of Android 7.1.2, all were anticipating this build to appear on their smartphone sometime soon. Finally, Google' s Android smartphones started receiving this update and users were happy to use all the new features bundled in this package.

But now there arises a new set of problem among Google's Pixel and Nexus users. They started reporting the bugs which have caused fingerprint sensors to break. Fingerprint sensors are one among many key features of a smartphone. Especially after this feature got introduced in the phone segment, everyone started ignoring other commonly used security features.

Also Read: Google Pixel series smartphones get Wi-Fi calling on Reliance Jio Networks

Similar kind of problems has been reported on Google's support forum by many users. Some even stated that they noticed the problem in fingerprint scanner after upgrading their Android Operating system to latest version 7.1.2. They even said that safe mode or factory reset could not solve this issue.

Some even reported that after upgrading to this version, they were not able to see an option for fingerprint unlocking in device's setting menu. Even the users of Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P handset faced the similar problem and joined this bug reporting thread by stating the issue faced by them.

Also Read: Verizon Pixel devices receive their own Android 7.1.2 builds: overall performance improved

This turned out as the biggest problem for Google. They kept asking in Pixel User Community forum if anyone faced the similar problem with their smartphone. Android 7.1.2 was the underlying issue in every report they received.

Still, it is not clear what exactly caused this problem but everyone is expecting this issue to be solved as soon as possible. Google may come up with the fix in next week or so.