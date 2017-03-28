Android co-creator teases a new bezel less smartphone on Twitter

After Xiaomi's futuristic bezel-less smartphone- Mi Mix, we might soon see a new handset with the mesmerizing visual feature. An image posted by Android co-creator Andy Rubin on Twitter shows a bezel-less device that his company Essential has been working upon since a while.

The image was accompanied by a message from Andy Rubin saying, "I'm really excited about how this is shaping up. Eager to get it in more people's hands..."

The tweeted image shows a handset with thin black bezels supporting a rounded screen. The information on the screen shows icons for battery, clock and cellular connectivity. Besides, it seems that the handset will have a large footprint and might offer a 5.5-inch screen.

Andy did not mention anything about the handset's specifications on the tweet.

As reported by Gsmarena, some previous rumors suggested that the handset will have "the ability to gain new hardware features over time".

The modular functionality will work through a proprietary magnetic connector that will also charge the smartphone's battery unit. Moreover, the bezel-less screen could be pressure-sensitive display like the ones in Apple's iPhones.

The smartphone is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2017 and will be a high-end flagship product.