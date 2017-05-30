Android Co-founder lead 'Essential' to unveil its first smartphone today

Android co-founder Andy Rubin will unveil the first smartphone developed under his newly found brand 'Essential' today. The smartphone appeared on benchmark listing with the model number FIH-P1.

Essential has long been working on this smartphone which will finally make a debut today. We have already shared the expected configurations of this smartphone that houses a Snapdragon 835 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz paired with 4 GB of RAM. With a smartphone amped up with the fastest mobile processor, Essential hopes to downsize the market of premium flagships from Apple and Samsung.

It is expected that Essential will tag its first smartphone with a price close to that of Apple's iPhone 7.

Essential released teasers of the smartphone not so long ago which confirmed that the FIH-P1 features a bezel-less design. The smartphone is also rumored to have 3D touch and 360 degree camera connectivity which will certainly be divulged today when Essential pulls the curtains off among anticipation.

FIH-P1 features a 5.5 inch display with 1312x2560p resolution and 80:41 aspect ratio. The phone is also expected to offer a connector that will enable this device to connect to several add-on.

While the detailed features of the smartphone will be revealed later today, we might have to wait for a couple of months to see how well this device is accepted by smartphone users when the phone goes on sale.

Essential has a tough competition ahead and we hope that consumers are introduced to a truly innovative device.